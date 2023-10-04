BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police arrested a 16-year-old juvenile in connection to a shooting in Bossier City that killed a man early Tuesday morning.

Police say an argument began inside a home on Waller Street and then moved to the front yard, where 38-year-old Michael Hawkins was shot multiple times in his chest.

Hawkins was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The juvenile faces charges of second-degree murder and simple burglary of a motor vehicle and their bond has been set at $1.5 million.