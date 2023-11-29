NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — An 11-year-old girl has been arrested and charged with murder, authorities said.

On Tuesday, acting on a warrant from the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested an 11-year-old female juvenile as a suspect in the murder of Kameran Bedsole on Nov. 14.

Officials said the girl, a former resident of Iberia Parish, was booked on one count of first-degree murder and booked into the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center.

This is an ongoing investigation. Authorities said more arrests are expected.