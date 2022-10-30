SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One person was taken to the hospital after a drive-by shooting in West Cedar Grove late Sunday morning.

Police responded to the scene on Argyle St. just after 11:00 a.m. Officials say a man was suffering from a gunshot wound to his buttocks.

According to police, the man and his girlfriend were walking down the street when a car approached them slowly. The suspect shot at them out of the vehicle’s window.

They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.