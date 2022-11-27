SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One person was hospitalized after a shooting in the Dixie Garden neighborhood Saturday night.

Police are investigating a shooting in the Pier Landing Apartment Complex at 3131 Knight St. just after 9:30 p.m. They found a man shot once in the leg and several casings on the ground.

Officials say he was taken to LSU Ochsner Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Detectives interviewed the victim at the hospital.

Authorities say there is not a suspect in custody yet.

The shooting remains under investigation.