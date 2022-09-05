SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a shooting in North Shreveport that took the life of a Texas man.

Twenty-one-year-old Kendrick Dotie of Texas was taken to the hospital, where he died of his wounds 30 minutes later.

It happened at the Northside Villas just off of N. Market Street near N. Lakewood Drive just after 3:30 p.m., according to online dispatch records. At one point, ten SPD units and four Shreveport Fire Department EMS crews were on the scene, along with four Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office units.

Dotie was identified through fingerprint comparison. His death marks the 36th homicide in Caddo Parish this year and the first homicide since the death of Eli McKinney on July 6. An autopsy has been ordered.

The shooting remains under investigation.