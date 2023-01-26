Tyniceshia M. Osborne, 42, has been charged with one count of Principal to 1st Degree Rape. (Photo: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police arrested a third suspect in connection to the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.

DeMarcus June is still at large. (Image: Shreveport Police Department)

The SPD charged Tyniceshia M. Osborne, 42, with one count of Principal to 1st Degree Rape.

Warrants were issued on Tuesday for the arrest of Devin Akins, 31, and DeMarcus June, 44, with the men facing one count apiece of 1st Degree Rape.

Devin Akins has since turned himself over to the police, but DeMarcus June is still at large.

Shreveport Police are asking anyone with information about the whereabouts of these two dangerous suspects to either call SPD directly at 318-673-7300 #3 or remain anonymous by contacting Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Remember that Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.