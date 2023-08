One injured in stabbing at Quick Pack Grocery in Shreveport (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One person was injured in a stabbing at a grocery store in the Martin Luther King neighborhood on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the scene at the Quick Pack Grocery on David Raines Road around 10:30 a.m. They said a fight in the store escalated and one person was injured.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police said they have a suspect in custody.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.