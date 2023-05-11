SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport police are investigating a shooting in Mooretown that sent one person to the hospital.

According to online dispatch records, as many as 12 units responded to reports of a shooting on Kennedy Drive just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting on Kennedy Drive. (Source: Tony Neal/KTAL Staff)

Police say they responded to a call about a shooting and found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the stomach on the sidewalk.

Officials say they are working with limited information at this time. Detectives are on the scene gathering evidence and video footage from real-time crime center cameras and doorbell cameras.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening wounds.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.