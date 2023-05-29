STAMPS, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Arkansas State Police are investigating a shooting over the weekend that killed a teen and injured another.

Law enforcement responded to a fatal shooting at a block party on 2nd St. around 1:30 a.m. Saturday according to our sister station KARK. When troopers arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. First responders took the victims to a local hospital for treatment.

Troopers told KARK that 18-year-old Jaquarious D. Easter of Waldo later died of his wounds. The 16-year-old was seriously wounded according to a Facebook post by the ASP, but the wounds are reportedly considered non-life threatening.

Officials have not yet released if there is a suspect in custody.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office says the ASP is handling the investigation. Police say with information about this shooting should contact the ASP Criminal Investigation Division at (870) 777-4641.