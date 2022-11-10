SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police and EMS are on the scene of a shooting in the Highland neighborhood that happened just before 1:30 p.m.

Officers found one deceased male with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso in a quadruplex on the 400 block of Boulevard St. The Shreveport Fire Department was unable to resuscitate him.

Police on the scene of a shooting in Highland (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Police investigating shooting in Highland neighborhood (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Police say they believe the shooting began as a drug-related incident and then escalated.

SPD arrested one person of interest. Authorities say they believe that person is the shooter.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.