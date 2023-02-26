SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KSMS) – Police are searching for a grey Camaro after occupants fatally shot a person in south Shreveport.

EMS and Shreveport police officers responded to the scene on Rainbow Dr. near Grant Berry Pl. just after 1:20 p.m. When officers arrived, they found one victim deceased inside a vehicle.

Officials say that occupants in a grey Camaro opened fire at the other vehicle. They have not yet released if anyone else was injured.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.