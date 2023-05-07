SHREVPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are searching for suspects involved in a shooting that took the life of a Shreveport man Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting at the Fairmont Apartments on Cotton St. around 5:22 a.m. When police arrived, they found a man who had suffered a fatal gunshot wound. The victim was reportedly riding his bicycle in the area when the gunfire struck him.

Police say two male suspects were seen fleeing from the scene. If you have any information on this shooting, contact the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-6955. You can submit anonymous tips through Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or using their app, P3tips.