SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies are investigating after two people were shot at the Toledo Bend Resort early Sunday.

Officials say they received a report of a disturbance involving multiple people and firearms at the resort around 1:00 a.m. When deputies arrived, they learned that at least two people were shot and taken to the Sabine Medical Center by private vehicles.

One victim was pronounced dead at the medical center. The other was taken to Rapides Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say they will not release further information at this time.

The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the shooting. If anyone has any information about this case, contact the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-256-9241 or submit an anonymous tip using the Sabine Sheriff app.