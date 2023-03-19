SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two shootings took place in Shreveport in the early morning hours Sunday, bringing the number of shootings to five in the last 24 hours.

Police say the shooting took place near the Hilton Hotel downtown on the 800 block of Spring St. around 3:30 a.m. The victim told police he heard a loud bang and then began bleeding from his arm.

He says he ran and got into his brother’s truck, who then drove the man to Oschner LSU Health Hospital. Officials say his wounds are not life threatening.

Police say he did not see anyone or know where the gunshot came from. The vehicle and suspect are not yet known, but the Shreveport Police Department is continuing to investigate.

Seventeen minutes later police were called to the 1500 block of W. 59th St., where officers found a man on the floor of the home suffering from multiple life threatening gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Ochsner where he later died of his wounds. Officials say there was a witness, but they have not yet made a statement. They are searching for the suspect.

These follow three shootings Saturday night on Colquitt Rd., Oakdale St. and Patzman St. that left three people wounded.

If you have information on these shootings, contact the Shreveport Police Department at (318) 673-7300 or submit an anonymous tip to Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers’ P3Tips app.