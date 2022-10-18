SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One child was found dead and another in critical condition at Bill Cockrell Metro Park & Community Center in the Fox Crossing neighborhood late Tuesday.

According to Cpl. Bordelon with the Shreveport Police Department, two small children were abducted from the Huntington Mobile Home Park on Klug Pines Rd. around 8:00 p.m. Officials say the kidnapper drove to the community center on Pines Rd., located in the Westwood neighborhood, where the children were found. One child was deceased and the other is in critical condition.

Two children kidnapped from mobile home park on Klug Pines (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Mobile home where two young children were abducted on Klug Pines (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Police say the family knew the man who allegedly kidnapped the children. Officers found his body at the community center as well. Officials say he committed suicide.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.