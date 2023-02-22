NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect Wednesday in connection to a hit-and-run that overturned a pickup truck and RV trailer.

Officials say around 9:17 a.m., an Oklahoma couple was traveling home on I-49 south of Cypress when a vehicle crossed the center line, crashing into them. The pickup truck and RV trailer were forced off the right side of the road, overturning multiple times down the embankment before coming to a rest near the tree line.

La. DOTD workers nearby also rushed to help the couple. Both the couple’s truck and RV suffered significant damage.

RV, truck damaged in Natchitoches hit-and-run (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities say the suspect refused to stop and continued northbound on I-49. The couple and witnesses provided a description of the suspect’s vehicle.

A short while later, deputies stopped the suspect on the I-49 Natchitoches exit ramp. While searching the vehicle, deputies reportedly found narcotics inside.

Law enforcement took the suspect into custody and booked them into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. They are charged with hit and run, driving under suspension, possession of schedule I narcotics, possession of CDS schedule IV narcotics and probation violation.

The couple was treated at the scene by EMS and released without transport to a hospital. Authorities say both were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Deputies and a local towing service remain on the scene. Officials say the cleanup process may take several hours and ask that drivers exercise caution while traveling through the area.