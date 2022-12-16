AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dec. 15 marks six months since gas prices hit record highs in Texas. Since then, prices have dropped by more than $2 statewide.

On June 15, a gallon of regular unleaded gas cost an average of $4.70 across the state.

As of Tuesday, the statewide average is now $2.65, a decrease of $2.05.

Drivers in Midland are currently paying the most at the pump: an average of $2.85 per gallon. Meanwhile, the McAllen metro area has the cheapest gas in the state right now, at $2.55 per gallon.

The map below shows average prices in metro areas across the state. The darker the red, the higher the price.

According to AAA, there are several factors that explain why some cities see higher gas prices. Individual retailers set their own prices, so local supply and demand can cause prices to change more quickly in some parts of the state compared to others. Distribution costs can also factor in.

The statewide average is also 25 cents cheaper than this time last year, according to AAA data.

The more than $2 decline since the peak equates to a price decrease of 43.5%. The map below shows how prices have dropped since the June records. The darker the blue, the more cost savings that metro has seen.

Prices have decreased the most in the Sherman-Denison metro, north of Dallas. Prices there have dropped by $2.26 from a record high of $4.82 on June 16. The San Antonio, Dallas and Fort Worth-Arlington metro areas are close behind, all with decreases of $2.15 or more since their respective peaks.

Austin-San Marcos drivers have seen a drop of $2.08 since record highs there, while prices in the Houston area are down $2.04.

Prices in Midland and Odessa have decreased the least — down $1.67. Midland hit a peak of $4.52 on June 11, while Odessa topped out at $4.49 on June 10.

The statewide average of $2.65 means Texas currently has the cheapest gas in the nation, followed by Oklahoma then Arkansas.

Illinois has seen the largest drop in prices of any state, down $2.17 since the record high there. Wisconsin is next, with a decrease of $2.12. Four other states have seen declines of more than $2, including Texas.

Average prices are now below $3 a gallon in 17 states, while just four states remain above $4 a gallon: Washington, Nevada, California and Hawaii.

Hawaii is the only state with average prices above $5, at $5.15.