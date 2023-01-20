SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Vaenait baby brand children’s robes are being recalled for violating federal flammability standards.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission the hooded polyester robe, with two front pockets and a belt determined on January 19, fails to meet flammability standards.

The hazards pose the risk for the sleepwear to cause burn injuries.

Although the CPSC says, no incidents or injuries have been reported the Louisiana Office of State Marshall posted to their Facebook ensuring residents were aware of the recall.

The children’s loungewear has sold for about $11 dollars from December 2019 through June 2022. Sold in ivory, pink, yellow, and sky gray

Sold At: