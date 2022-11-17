AUSTIN (KXAN) – On Wednesday, H-E-B issued a statement after Tyson Foods Inc., an H-E-B supplier, recalled nearly 94,000 pounds of Hill Country Fare and H-E-B ground beef products produced at its Amarillo facility.

The recall was used due to the potential of foreign matter or mirror-like material contaminating the products, it said.

“This recall involves 5- and 10-pound chubs of HCF 73% ground beef, and 5-pound chubs of H-E-B 80% ground chuck sold at H-E-B, Joe V’s, Mi Tienda, and Central Market stores in Texas,” H-E-B said.

According to the statement from H-E-B, the affected products from Tyson Foods have a freeze-by date of Nov. 25, 2022.

H-E-B said, as of Wednesday, there were no reports of injury due to products impacted by this recall.

Anyone with the recalled product should throw it away or return it to the place where they bought it. Anyone with questions can contact the Tyson Fresh Meats Consumer Hotline at 1-855-382-3101.