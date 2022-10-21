GREENWOOD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A fire broke out Friday at the Greenwood Wastewater Treatment Facility leading to a release of chlorine gas in the air, and residents are asked to evacuate the area.

According to a release from the Town of Greenwood, all residents on the following streets need to evacuate the area immediately:

Woodstock Drive

Phillips Street

Blake Street

Tanya Drive

Beebe Street

Bea Lane

South End of Watewood to Beebe St.

Greenwood Mayor Brad Edwardes said just after 2 p.m. a light pole fell and hit an electrical box at the Wastewater Treatment Facility leading to the fire. The chlorine building and the office building burned down and released the gas into the air.

Mayor Edwardes has asked residents to not take the evacuation lightly.

The treatment plant is located at the intersection of East and West Starwood Lane.

Caddo Fire District 3 was first on the scene and has been working to extinguish the fire from the plant. The State Police Hazmat crew is on the way to the scene and is monitoring the situation.

Pastor Dennis Aaron of Open Range Fellowship on 9950 Highway 80 in Greenwood, has opened his church as an evacuation site for residents.

Once the areas have been cleared and are safe, residents will be notified.