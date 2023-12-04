BOOM OR BUST BYWAY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Art submitted for a contest that will be featured along a scenic route that weaves through northwest Louisiana, is being judged online by… you.

That’s right. You get to help decide which laser-cut design should be used as new gateway signs along the Boom or Bust Scenic Byway. The contest, sponsored by the Shreveport Regional Arts Council (SRAC) and Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau, has three semifinalists for each location.

The byway has been selected as an All-American Byway, which is the highest designation a scenic byway can achieve, and the new gateway welcome signs will each showcase the cultural heritages of eight towns along the 163-mile-long Boom or Bust Byway. These small NWLA towns include Gilliam, Oil City, Plain Dealing, Vivian, Belcher, Hosston, Red River Bridge, Sarepta, Homer, and (though it is not a town) Lake Claiborne.

Artists were asked to submit their designs for the sign project by 4 p.m. on Sept. 28. Designs chosen will highlight the unique aspects of individual towns by mirroring history, culture, allure, and artistic visions.

Now it’s your turn to be a part of the fun, and all you need to do is vote online. Just click here to access designs submitted to the Shreveport Regional Arts Council for the Boom or Bust Wayfinding signs competition, then choose the ones you like.

It really is that easy.