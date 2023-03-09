SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Paddy in the Plaza, KTAL NBC 6, and Mudbug Madness Festival are partnering up to bring you the Pot of Gold Treasure Hunt.

The treasure hunt clues will be released in the 10 pm KTAL NBC 6 newscast each night until the treasure is found. If you like solving riddles and money, get your clue-hunting skills out because the winner will receive $1,000.

ICYMI the previous clues:

Stiff Necked Fools, Cowboy Mouth, and The Hollow Decks will provide musical entertainment for the upcoming Paddy in the Plaza. The upcoming event will be held at Festival Plaza located at 101 Crockett Street in downtown Shreveport on Friday, March 17, 2023, from 3 pm – 11 pm. The event will feature food trucks, live music, and cold green beer.

Purchase tickets in advance at www.mudbugmadness.com. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door.

Clue #4

Here’s another clue

The best that you’ve got

From a bird’s eye view

An “X” marks the spot