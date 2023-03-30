SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bats will fill the stacks as the best-selling author and Caldecott Honor winner Brian Lies comes to this year’s Children’s Book Festival in Shreveport.
Brian Lies, bestselling author and illustrator of the Bats series featuring Bats at the Library, Bats at the Beach, and Little Bat Up All Day, is headlining the Shreve Memorial Library’s Children’s Book Festival on May 6.
Lies and other bestselling authors, including Dhonielle Clayton and John Gallager. Tristan Strong series author, Kwame Mbalia will also be there to greet fans along with cartoonist, screenwriter, and creator of the HILO graphic novel series Judd Winick.
The free, family-friendly event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on the LSU Shreveport campus and is open to the public. It features famed children’s authors, local authors, children’s book illustrators, costumed characters, interactive games, and activities for all ages.
Local children’s authors and illustrators can promote and sell their works by renting a booth for $25. The deadline to reserve a booth is April 20.
Interested community organizations and businesses can sign up or request more information from the Shreve Memorial Library.