SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is investigating after a woman was found fatally shot multiple times on Fairfax Ave. on Wednesday afternoon.

Caddo Parish 911 emergency logs show a shooting reported just after 12:00 p.m. near Fairfax Ave. and Morningside Dr.

Officials say that first responders found a woman in the passenger seat of a red Ford SUV suffering from fatal gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The coroner’s office arrived to take the victim’s body around 2:30 p.m.

Authorities say the driver fled the scene. The Shreveport Police Department is continuing to investigate.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

If you have any information on this shooting, contact the Shreveport Police Department at (318) 673-6955 or give an anonymous tip to Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers’ P3Tips app.