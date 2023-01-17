SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Another deadly weekend in Shreveport after an 18-year-old is shot and killed outside of a hotel on Pines road Sunday night.

“Losing him, I don’t even have the desire to coach right now,” says Head Captain Shreve basketball coach Charles Deans.

Charles Deans in despair, after he learned of the shooting that claimed the life of Gerald Abbott Junior, Police say Abbott Junior was gunned down just before 8 p.m. Sunday at Sleep Inn and Suites on Klug Pines Road near Interstate 20. Deans remembers Abbott as a team leader, and one of the most incredible kids he’s coached.

“When I got the phone call that Gerald passed, I stopped watching the game. I stopped working. I was in silence for about 15 minutes. It’s numbing.” said Deans “He was a solid kid and his class was my favorite class since I been coaching, and he had a lot to do with it. Losing Gerald, it’s like losing a part of me, because these kids, you spend so much time with them. You get to know and grow with us. He’s like my child.”

Deans says incidents like this make basketball irrelevant, but he will continue to be strong for his current players.

“He just started life. He hasn’t been out of school for a year. It makes basketball so irrelevant. We go back to the conversation we have, could I have done more, or if it is something else I could have told him if it is something else I could have told all my boys, that they can do something different in their life, and they can avoid some of these situations,” says Deans.