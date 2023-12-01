SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Calvary Cavaliers advanced to the state championship game for the first time since 2020 with a 35-27 win over Newman in the Division-III Select semifinals at Jerry Barker Stadium on Friday night.

Cavs coach Rodney Guin will get to coach in the Superdome for the first time in his 41 year coaching career.

The Haynesville Tornado will play in the Superdome for the first time since 2016 after Friday’s 31-14 win over Logansport in the Division-IV Non-select semifinals.

“I’m very proud of our guys, you know they’ve got a really good football team,” said Haynesville head coach David Franklin. “The celebration will last until about the time we get home. We have got to start preparing for whoever it is next.”

North Desoto’s season came to an end in the Division-II Non-Select state semifinals after a 28-20 loss to Opelousas.