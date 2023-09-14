SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Calvary scored on offense and special team right out of the gate and held a two touchdown lead just 1:45 into the game in route to a 42-21 victory over Byrd on Thursday night at Independence Stadium.

Calvary quarterback Abram Wardell threw four touchdown passes and ran for another as the Cavaliers built a 42-0 lead at halftime.

Calvary is now 3-0 on the season and have outscored their opponents by 90 points through three games.

The Cavs will look to stay unbeaten as they host Wossman next week.

Byrd is 0-3 for the first time since 2019 and will look for it’s first win on Thursday night when they take on rival Captain Shreve at Independence Stadium.