LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The race for Arkansas governor is generating attention from outside the state, this time with support for the more progressive candidate.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced via Twitter that he was pledging $100,000 to the Chris Jones Democratic campaign for Arkansas governor. The tweet had both support for Jones and sounded warnings about the outcome should his Republican opponent Sara Huckabee Sanders gain the office.

Libertarian candidate Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. was not mentioned.

Newsom also used the tweet to share a copy of the Jone’s latest campaign ad, in which the Democrat compared a possible Huckabee Sanders administration to those in other Republican-led states.

The Democratic governor stated the money was so Jones could “surge past” Huckabee Sanders. Newsom’s tweet continued to draw parallels between her and Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Newsom had prevailed in a September recall election. He was elected California governor in 2018.

A poll earlier this month from Talk Business & Politics and Hendrix College showed Huckabee Sanders leading Jones 51% to 40%.

Arkansas has favored Republican candidates in recent elections. In the 2020 national election voters favored Pres. Donald Trump by 62.4% over Pres. Joe Biden who had 34.7% of the vote.