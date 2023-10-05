CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish District’s Attorney’s office will spotlight October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month to bring awareness to the issue and support survivors.

According to the Violence Policy Center report, in 2019, Louisiana ranked 5th in the nation for femicide, women murdered by men.

“Purple is the color chosen to represent those who have experienced abuse and violence at the hands of those they trusted the most, and symbolizes peace, courage, survival, honor, and dedication to ending violence,” affirmed in the Caddo Parish DA’s media statement.

A brief ceremony to countdown the lighting will be behind the Shreveport Aquarium on Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway.

Light poles will don purple flags around the Caddo Parish Courthouse to commemorate the month, along with a Purple-Box campaign for donations for victims of domestic violence.

According to a CDC report in 2010, 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner.

Also all month, the “Remember Their Names!” flower wall will be displayed at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport Academic Medical Center. Participants can purchase a $5 virtual roses in remembrance of domestic violence victims the proceeds will benefit Project Celebration, Inc.

The Purple-Box Campaign encourages people to donate a purple box filled with unused toiletries for victims of domestic violence.

Homemade purple boxes can dropped off at Caddo Parish DA’s office, 525 Marshall St., during business hours by Friday, November 10 to be delivered to Project Celebrations, Inc.

For survivor help, the Louisiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence has a list of contacts per parish, or go to caddoda.com for more information.

The first event is the lighting of the Long-Allen Bakowski Bridge linking Shreveport and Bossier City, the bridge will be light purple every evening of the month.