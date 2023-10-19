SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Meet Pluto and Pippin, two adorable 2-month-old kitten sisters looking for their forever home.

This adorable pair are terrific cuddle buddies and love exploring their surroundings.

According to Caddo Parish Animal Services, the gals were an owner surrender and have been at the shelter since mid-September. So, they’re more than ready to meet their human and warm up in a new home just in time for the holidays.

Adorable and adoptable kitten sisters at CPAS (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

If you’ve fallen in love with P squared, the adoption process is incredibly easy. All you have to do is visit the shelter, fill out the paperwork, pay a $25 adoption fee and you’ll be on your way!

And if you’re interested in adopting a pet and have some family fun, Paws in the Park is set to take place Saturday, October 21st at River Park Church located at 3232 E. 70th Street.

There will be raffles, food trucks, adoptable animals, a kid zone and so much more.

For more information on adopting a furry friend, visit CPAS.