SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Commission held a public meeting on Thursday to help parish residents understand the redistricting process.

The Feb. 9 meeting was designed to give the public an opportunity to see the three potential redistricting map plans and ask questions they may have on the subject.

Residents were very very vocal Thursday.

“Listen to what I am saying, we have a crisis of confidence here,” said one concerned Shreveport citizen.

Many residents who attended the meeting say they left confused about the process and what lies ahead.

“We got a lot of problems going on here, along with your maps that we can understand,” said Shreveport resident Brenda O’brock. “We’ve got split precincts that haven’t been fixed, and we’ve got a letter going out to people saying they can not vote. I think that’s a federal offense.”

Cedric Floyd, President of Data Center LLC, said this is community engagement.

“We wanted to give Caddo parish residents an opportunity to look at the three plans that commissioners will consider on February the 23rd. So this is giving over 14 days to review the plans, and we look forward to their conversation about it.”

Still, others say they have concerns about transparency ahead of the vote and upcoming elections.

“…the maps are good, but they are hard for us to understand. And there are so many. But that really doesn’t address the issues that we had in the last voting election because we had some people who could not vote for mayor and city council because of the redistricting maps. We don’t know where those problems lay, but we need to have them fixed before the next election.” said O’brock.

“I think the people that are here, they were still confusing the redistricting for the parish with the redistricting of the city,” said Roy Burrell, Caddo Commission President. “And we as parish commission have no authority or jurisdiction over the redistricting.”