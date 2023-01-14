CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man could much of his natural life in prison after a jury in Caddo Parish found him guilty of a string of robberies in December 2019.

The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said 20-year-old Jermon M. James was found guilty of three counts of armed robbery on Friday, January 13, 2023.

The robberies occurred between December 4-5, 2019.

Two of the robberies were at two Jewella Street locations. According to the district attorney’s office, the other robbery happened on Pines Road.

James’ robbing spree ended when he was arrested in Bossier City while committing a fourth robbery.

The jury took less than an hour to return a guilty verdict for James, who will return to the court for sentencing on March 28. He faces at least ten years and up to 99 years in prison for each robbery conviction. The sentences must be served without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.