BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Americans spend more than $25 billion on Valentine’s Day gifts, but for many candy lovers, the day after is the real holiday.

February 15th is known by another name, Discount Chocolate Day. The day after Valentine’s Day is the first of four Discount Chocolate Days, including the days after Easter, Halloween and Christmas. This is when stores across the country put steep discount prices on the remaining stock of holiday candy. Discounts vary drastically by store, ranging from 15% to more than 50%.

Here are just a few you can find:

One of the best-kept secrets for V-Day discounts is drug stores. Many, like CVS and Walgreens, have a larger stock of candy left over than other big chains. Shoppers can even find steeper discounts than some other retailers.

Discounts at Walgreens for most V-Day gifts range between 50-60%. This includes candy, toys, ceramics, stuffed animals and more. You can find many popular brands such as Hershey’s, Reeces, Lindt, and others. Seasonal flavors, including white chocolate with strawberries or raspberries, are easier to find after Valentine’s Day.

Big box store discounts vary widely. We found both candy and flowers discounted at 50% off at Walmart.

Discounted Valentine’s Day candy at Walmart Supercenter (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Discounted Valentine’s Day candy at Walmart Supercenter (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Discounted Valentine’s Day candy at Walmart Supercenter (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Discounted Valentine’s Day flowers at Walmart Supercenter (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Discounted Valentine’s Day flowers at Walmart Supercenter (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

They do offer a wider variety of discounted flowers available than drug stores. Most of the bouquets were already in full bloom, which makes for a beautiful gift but also means the flowers will die sooner. The local Walmart Supercenter still had quite a few bouquets available, but by noon the candy selection had dwindled to a few shopping baskets.

At Target, we found more candy available, but the Valentine’s Day clearance price was only 15% off. They did carry a wider variety of treats.

Valentine’s Day toys and candy on sale at Target (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Valentine’s Day candy on sale at Target (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Valentine’s Day cards on sale at Target (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Special Valentine’s Day sweets on sale at Target (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

This is also a great time to buy Valentine’s Day cards to use for next year. Many stores will have a variety left in stock that they’re offering at a discount. This year, Target has a coupon for $3 off when you buy three greeting cards priced at $2.97 or higher.

Some special treats are easier to find at grocery stores. Things like cakes, cupcakes and chocolate dipped strawberries can also be found on discount at stores like Albertson’s and Kroger. Floral departments in large grocery stores will often have their bouquets on sale as well.

By the time Discount Chocolate Day comes, many stores are already starting to make room for Easter merchandise, and supplies go fast. So if you plan to stock up on discount chocolate, hurry before they run out!