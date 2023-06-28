MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Work crews are on the scene of a train derailment that happened Thursday morning in Marshall attempting to remove several cars off the track.

Train derailed in Marshall, Texas (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff) Commercial train derailment in Marshall (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

The City of Marshall provided an update on the conditions at the train depot just before 11 a.m. via Facebook.

“Evans Street is closed due to a train derailment near the Marshall Depot. Please seek an alternate route. The derailment included 8 freight cars on the side north of the Amtrak depot. No injuries or environmental issues have been reported. Union Pacific is on site.”