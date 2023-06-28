MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Work crews are on the scene of a train derailment that happened Thursday morning in Marshall attempting to remove several cars off the track.
The City of Marshall provided an update on the conditions at the train depot just before 11 a.m. via Facebook.
“Evans Street is closed due to a train derailment near the Marshall Depot. Please seek an alternate route. The derailment included 8 freight cars on the side north of the Amtrak depot. No injuries or environmental issues have been reported. Union Pacific is on site.”