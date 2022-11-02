SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Social Security Administration announced this week there will be a Cost-of-Living Adjustment for Social Security Beneficiaries with an 8.7 percent increase. This new COLA increase is being noted as the highest boost since 1981.

“For most people it’ll be about 154 dollars when it comes to that increase that they’ll receive,” Director of Advocacy and Outreach for the Louisiana Association of Retired Persons, Lorri Lucas said.

This increase will impact about 70 million people in the United States that qualify for Social Security benefits.

“Many people who do receive benefits will receive about $1275 of benefits.”

This will also provide a significant amount of aid to those here in the state.

“This will benefit so many Louisianians. We have about 925,000 people in Louisiana that do receive social security benefits.”

Because of inflation, it is hard for some people to make ends meet, even for AARP members that qualify for social security benefits.

“They are worried that their retirement funds and income will be unable to keep up with stock increases they’re facing currently and past few years.”

The Louisiana AARP hopes this financial boost will give those dependent on those checks some peace of mind.

“A lot of them depend on the social security benefit as their income, as their means of living for rent, mortgages, for groceries, for Medicare, everything.”

Those receiving social security benefits will see this cost-of-living adjustment as soon as January 2023.