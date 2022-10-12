SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Metropolitan Planning Commission addressed the city council about an adult shop coming to town, telling the council the department received several phone calls on Tuesday.

The MPC’s zoning administrator will work with Shreveport police to review and contact the business, a national franchise, before issuing a certificate of occupancy. Executive Director Alan Clarke told the council the Unified Development Code covers sexually-oriented businesses under Chapter 72, which SPD enforces.

The ordinance reads that those types of businesses must be away from schools, daycares, and churches by a certain amount of feet. They will measure the distance. The catch will come down to the amount of inventory they must count first.

“There are situations where it’s determined by the amount of the percentage of this type of material that’s being operated in the inventory of the business that determines if it’s a dual purpose business or a sexually-oriented business. That will not be revealed until we’re able to access the inventory of the store, which is not open at this point,” Clarke said.

He said the current ordinance for sexually-oriented businesses might need to be reviewed and revised in the future.