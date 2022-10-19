SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – After serving up delicious food in Shreveport for 12 years, Real BBQ and More has decided to close its doors.

Harvey Clay is a Co-owner of Real BBQ and More, located at 5863 Fairfield Ave in Shreveport. He says shutting down was the hardest decision he had to make.

“We lost money, lost money, lost money. Had trouble paying the bills,” he said.

The last three years have been hard for Clay. In 2019, the property had to undergo construction, and in 2020, the Coronavirus pandemic changed the restaurant industry. To make matters worse, his restaurant doesn’t have a drive-through for customers.

“We had increased cost because we had to deliver to outside because nobody could come in,” said Clay.

As a result of not having a drive-through service, Clay had to partner with delivery services. He says they weren’t making a profit after paying the fees.

“The delivery services take 25-35 percent of your income which that’s your profit.”

According to the President of the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce, Dr. Timothy Magner, inflation is hitting quite a few businesses in Shreveport.

“I think certain businesses that are wrestling with supply chain constraints and are also wrestling with supplier constrainers across the board,” said Dr. Magner.

As for Clay, he could not bring himself to raise the prices of the meals for his valued customers to make ends meet.

“In some cases, they’ve quadrupled, and we haven’t been able to keep up with that, and I didn’t have that conscience to raise the prices to where they should’ve been sold at the proper level to be able to stay alive.”

For Clay, the expenses did not stop with the cost of grocery shopping. The cost to keep the building running has been financially rough.

“Light bill runs 1,800 and – 2,800 dollars a month, gas bill, water bill. It’s a big building.”

The final blow to Clay was being unable to increase his employees’ pay while fewer customers came in to sit down and have a meal.

“The employees weren’t making any money. We couldn’t afford to pay them more,” he said.

As of now, Clay is still taking catering orders. You can reach him at 318-402-7770.