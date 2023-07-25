SHREVEPORT, LA (KTAL/KMSS) – Landlords upset by living conditions left behind by tenants who neglected basic cleaning and maintaining of rentals want to know what can be done to protect the rights of property owners.

“I feel taken advantage of,” Shreveport, landlord and owner of Hemmingway Collision Chris Hemmingway said.

Tiffany Hyde owns JWH Properties and acknowledges that any investment property is not a speculative venture.

“When you do an investment like this, it’s really a gamble.” JWH Properties Owner Tiffany Hyde said.

Hemmingway was in disbelief when he saw the condition of his property.

“First of all, the smell just hit me. Permeated – it was powerful, and then I started noticing maggots and flies and just the remnants of somebody who hadn’t cleaned up in 6 months,” Hemmingway said.

Hyde shared her experience with her tenants

“We are just seeing a lot of people just be destructive, nasty, bugs, I mean, and when I say bugs, I don’t just mean a few, I mean complete infestation,” Hyde said.

Hemmingway questioned what could be done to aid property owners.

“I just think there should be some legislation passed to circumvent issues like this and to protect the property owner,” Hemmingway said.

Until there is a resolution for the residential leasing issue Hemmingway said, for now, he is only going to do commercial leasing.

“I will not re-lease because of the trouble and the last ditched effort to take pity on someone and let them rent the front property, which is the home that was left in the condition that it was in the condition you saw, I leased that place cheap, and you see what it turned out to be a hot mess literally,” Hemmingway said.

Just as renters need a place to live, Hyde said more respect and understanding is needed from all involved in rental transactions.

“This is our livelihood, this is how we feed our kids, this is how we keep a roof over our own heads, so this is our livelihood, and it’s just a level of respect that needs to be understood from all parties,” Hyde said.