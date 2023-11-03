BLANCHARD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – “The convenience off of the main interstate. The service is awesome. The gas prices is out of this world. Almost every time we’ve stopped it’s been at a Love’s,” customer Stella Phillips said.

The new location is long awaited by the community in North Shreveport and Phillips said her family always stops at a Love’s truck stop when they get the chance.

The Blanchard location is one of the company’s largest locations and it is predicted to be the number one Love’s on Interstate 49.

A news release from Love’s said the location on North Market Street added 80 jobs to the local economy and 109 spaces for big rigs in and passing through Caddo Parish to park. Additionally, there are 66 spaces for cars to park, three RV parking spots, showers, laundry facilities, and more.



“The grand opening is finally here! We got truck drivers through the door. Gas customers coming in through the door,” said Loves General Manager Derek Ward ” We’re just excited to open the doors to this beautiful Blanchard community. Shreveport location. We’re excited to be here. Hope here to be here for years to come. Keep this store looking as pristine and as beautiful as it is for this community for the customers here.”

Blanchard Mayor Jim Galambos and the loves general manager both say this location has been a large project and are excited to see it come to life.

Galambos said he appreciates Love’s building in Blanchard because it will attract people to more of the city’s amenities.

“If you’re a traveler and you’re stopping at Love’s and you need to get something at Walmart or if you need healthcare; we’ve got the Willis Knighton healthcare center right around the corner,” said Galambos. “The stop will bring more consumer traffic which will mean more economic growth for the area.”