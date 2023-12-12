SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce is set to host a dynamic holiday event, fostering networking and collaboration opportunities within the black community for both established business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs.

This free event will take place at the Shreveport Convention Center on Sunday, December 17th, from 11 am to 3 pm.

With over 30 registered vendors offering an array of products, from retail items to baked goods, soaps, spices, and more, attendees can expect a diverse shopping experience. Beyond the shopping booths, the event will feature educational talks covering topics such as taxes, marketing strategies, and maintaining a solid foundation as a business owner. Additionally, families are invited to capture special moments with Santa!

Victor L. Thomas, Chair of the Black Business Expo committee, emphasized the Chamber’s commitment to serving as a valuable resource for over 80 years in supporting minority businesses. Thomas stated, “Creating a business can be a feat in itself, so we want to continue to provide resources, access, and showcase the incredible talent and innovation of Black-owned businesses.”

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect, learn, and celebrate the vibrant entrepreneurial spirit within the community.