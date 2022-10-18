SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – There is a petition to stop an adult business from coming to Shreveport.

Citizens from Shreveport’s District G and city council candidate Derrick Henderson hosted a drive-through petition Monday evening on the corner of Pines and Buncombe Rd. to oppose the Hustler Hollywood store from opening on Financial Plaza at the old IHOP building.

Residents say the adult-themed store is inappropriate for their neighborhood, especially near schools and daycares.

“I came to sign the petition today because we’ve been doing so much to try and build up this west Shreveport area, and I feel like that establishment is not going to be consistent with the values and how we’re trying to build up this area,” said one resident.

Henderson says he believes he collected hundreds of signatures by the end of the day.

The signing will extend through Tuesday, starting at 12:00 p.m. on the corner of Pines and Buncombe Rd.