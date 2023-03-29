PURCHASE, N.Y. (WIVB) – It’s a new day for Pepsi.

The world-famous soft drink brand has unveiled a new logo for the first time in 14 years.

Featuring bolder print with the drink’s name at the center, the new cans have ditched their calm blue for a darker shade.

Pepsi says the change in can color highlights “the brand’s commitment to Pepsi Zero Sugar.”

Pepsi is unveiling a new logo and visual identity system after 14 years. (PepsiCo Beverages North America via PRNewswire)

“Pepsi plays a critical role in achieving the PepsiCo Positive sustainable packaging targets and in the U.S., as of 2022, Pepsi has begun to convert all 20oz bottles of Pepsi, including Pepsi Zero Sugar to 100% recycled PET,” Pepsi said in a statement.

Those aren’t the only differences. The iconic red, white and blue circle has gone back to the more uniform look of pre-2008 cans. In addition to the new color palette, other design features include a new can “silhouette,” a “modern, custom” font and the “signature Pepsi pulse.”

“The logo and visual identity thoughtfully borrows equity from its 125-year history and incorporates modern elements to create a look that is unapologetically current and undeniably Pepsi,” the company said.

The plan is to roll out the new logo on cans of Pepsi in the United States this fall, coinciding with the brand’s 125th anniversary. The rest of the world will see it in 2024.

On Twitter, Todd Kaplan, the company’s chief marketing officer, shared images of the new design and said, “Welcome to a new era of Pepsi!”