A Chick-fil-A logo is seen on a takeout bag at a restaurant. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/GettyImages)

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Job seekers in Natchitoches are in luck. A new restaurant coming to town is planning to hire 100 full and part-time employees.

Chick-fil-A Natchitoches opened Thursday with big plans. As well as providing dozens of jobs, Chick-fil-A is surprising 100 local heroes making an impact in the area with free Chick-fil-A for a year. The restaurant also plans to donate $25,000 to Feeding America in support of the greater central Louisiana area.

Franchise owner Leigh Ann Gilley says the restaurant will participate in Chick-fil-A’s Shared Table Program. Through the program, they redirect surplus food from the restaurant to local soup kitchens, shelters, food banks and nonprofits.