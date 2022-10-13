SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- NBC 6 news is aware of a meeting held on Oct. 10, discussing a proposal for Fairgrounds Field with the leadership of many area churches.

The proposal is for Rev Entertainment, based in the Dallas, Texas area, to build and manage a multi-million dollar mixed-use facility at the current site of the Fairgrounds Field. The company manages the Texas Rangers Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

According to two sources who attended the meeting, REV Entertainment wants to build a facility that can consistently house baseball and soccer games. The company also proposed a plan to take over the management of Independence Stadium.

Caddo Parish Commissioner Roy Burrell, who attended the meeting, says he is excited about the upgrades.

“Well, I think it is an excellent idea if it comes to fruition. There are a lot of plans that people propose, and sometimes, it doesn’t come through. But anything that will revitalize the area, I’m all for it,” said Burrell.

The demolition of Fairgrounds Field was halted due to a lawsuit filed by the Friends of Fairgrounds Field against the city to stop the building from coming down.

The city will hold a press conference on Monday, Oct. 24. They will share the plans with community members and make everyone aware of the next steps as the city tries to make this project a reality.