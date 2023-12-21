SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Multipack Services, a beverage manufacturing, packing, and distribution company, announced Thursday that it’s investing $10.4 million to establish a new facility here in Caddo Parish.

According to the press release, the company expects to create 141 new jobs with an average annual salary of more than $51,000.

The Shreveport facility will expect to produce more than 100 million cans of lemonade, soda, tea, water, ready-to-drink cocktails, seltzers, and juice products per year.

Multipack states they will offer a wide range of services, including product specifications, co-packing, import/export, distribution, and design.

The facility is leasing an existing warehouse and office space on Valley View Drive in south Shreveport.

“When choosing a location for our new facility, we considered the advantages of northwest Louisiana, including its access to major U.S. markets and programs such as LED FastStart, which will equip this facility with qualified and skilled workers. We thank the partners who’ve helped us get to today’s announcement and look forward to locating in Shreveport,” Multipack Vice President of Operations Justin Wilkinson stated in a press release.

Louisiana offered Multipack a competitive incentives package for the Shreveport project, including a $1.5M performance-based grant for infrastructure and building improvements, contingent on meeting investment and payroll targets.

Multipack expects to begin making improvements to the facility early next year, with production estimated to begin by the third quarter of 2024.

Individuals can apply for Multipack’s upcoming jobs here.