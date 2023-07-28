SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An economic driver for northwest Louisiana is looking toward the future of transportation.

The Port of Caddo-Bossier shared an update on its plans for development during Tuesday’s Shreveport City Council meeting.

Port officials said it connects Caddo-Bossier to the world.

It is a vast, 4,000-acre transportation and distribution complex at the head of navigation on the Red River. It houses several large-scale companies that focus on heavy equipment, steel shipments, chemicals, and more.

“So we have the capabilities of handling this type of commodity. This is just showing you how massive these rail shipments can be when they come in,” Eric England, The Port Executive Director, said.

England told councilmembers more about The Port’s master plan, saying it plans to bring in more companies as additional land becomes available, called mega sites.

“In summary, our master plan now includes $150 million in capital needs over the next several years. We’re already moving forward on some of them,” England said.

One of The Port’s most significant capital outlay projects that England said will significantly boost the economy is the I-69 Service Road Project. It will connect The Port to I-49, allowing trucks a more direct shot for faster transportation.

“This is an exciting project in that it totally brings another element of inter-model connectivity to your port. You think about these massive railroad expansions with the roadway expansions, the utility expansions. Your greenfield sites there are going to be prime for leasing for us to bring additional companies,” England said.

He said federal funds paid for the majority of the project, with $15 million raised from the surrounding parishes of Caddo, Bossier, and Desoto. He said once complete, it will further expand The Port’s reach to continue connecting to the world.