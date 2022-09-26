SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards visited Pratt Industries in Shreveport Monday morning.

According to Pratt Industries’ website, the company offers 100 percent of recycled paper straight from the papermill.

Governor Edwards wanted to show appreciation for the multi-million-dollar investment with the Global Chairman of Pratt, Anthony Pratt.

“This economic leadership has been implemented of why we invested 250 million dollars into Louisiana,”

said Pratt.

The company has invested not only millions of dollars but investments into Shreveport residents for a better quality of life and trying to make the world a lot greener.

“On average they make 100 thousand dollars a year. So, that’s not just a decent wage that supports families, that lifts communities and he’s offering career opportunities,“ said Governor Edwards.

Pratt Industries is the fifth largest packaging company and the world’s largest 100 percent recycling paper packaging company.