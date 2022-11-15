SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The opening of Hustler Hollywood in Shreveport hit another roadblock during Monday’s hearing.

According to court documents, Judge Ramone Lafitte ordered the City of Shreveport to reinspect the store. According to Shreveport city codes, only 20% of the store’s interior sales or display space can contain sexually explicit items. Attorneys for Hustler claim the store only contains 18.5% sexually oriented products.

A Metropolitan Planning Commission zoning representative inspected the business on Oct. 28 following multiple complaints, after which the City of Shreveport filed a lawsuit to shut down Cindie’s Lingerie, Cindie’s, and Huster Hollywood. According to the lawsuit, the stores are sexually oriented businesses but lack the proper license and falsely reported themselves as retail stores. The court ordered a temporary restraining order on all three stores.

On Nov. 9, Judge Lafitte signed a court order allowing Cindie’s Lingerie and Cindie’s to resume business. According to court documents, the businesses and the city are working through respective counsel to reach an amicable resolution.

The city has until Dec. 1 to complete the reinspection. The injunction keeping the store from opening will remain in effect.