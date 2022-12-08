SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Quick-service American-Italian restaurant chain Fazoli’s is opening its first location in Louisiana in Shreveport.

For those familiar with the Kentucky-based franchise, its famous unlimited breadsticks, creamy pasta and pizzas are all fan favorites. The fast-casual chain has more than 220 restaurants across 27 states, topping 1.5 million in sales this year. The new location in Shreveport is slated to open by the end of 2023.

“Since integrating Fazoli’s into the FAT Brands portfolio, we have been looking for the right strategic opportunities to grow the brand,” said Taylor Wiederhorn, Chief Development Officer of FAT Brands. “Chris and Kristen Simmons are long-time Marble Slab Creamery operators in Louisiana who saw the value in diversifying the concepts they are operating under FAT Brands.”

Fazoli’s first opened in 1988, serving unlimited signature breadsticks, fast, fresh pasta and pizza. They also offer keto and low-carb menu options, such as the Low–Carb Pepperoni & Bacon Flatbread and the Gluten-Friendly Chicken Pesto Rotini.

Customers can earn points through the Fazoli’s Rewards app and redeem them for menu items.