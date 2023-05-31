SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Several businesses are opening their doors along Mansfield Rd. including Chick-Fil-A, Starbucks, and an ALDI grocery store.

Dr. Alan Jackson, Jr. represents the area which is part of District E, and said he is proud of the new additions.

“That corridor is definitely getting built up and we are extremely excited about all the business that we have and all the business that is coming forward,” Jackson said.

Economic development is a goal to increase attraction to south Shreveport.

Jackson said opening these businesses will create an influx of job opportunities.

“We want good-paying jobs,” Jackson said. “We believe that people want to live where they work. You know, so for their job, if there’s economic growth, people want to move to District E, people want to live in District E.”

On the last Tuesday of each month, all businesses in District E meet to discuss the best strategies to be successful.

“Businesses are able to talk about their pros, their cons, their struggles, and how we can put our heads together to make sure all businesses in District E succeed,” Jackson said.